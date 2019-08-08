Football
David Luiz close to Arsenal deal as Chelsea accept defender bid

By Opta
David Luiz set for Unai Emery reunion at Arsenal

London, August 8: Chelsea defender David Luiz is set to join London rivals Arsenal.

The 32-year-old Brazilian centre-back will leave Stamford Bridge for the Emirates Stadium, boosting head coach Unai Emery’s backline options.

Omnisport understands a deal worth around £8million has been agreed between the clubs for a player who has enjoyed two spells at Chelsea either side of a two-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain.

David Luiz first joined Chelsea from Benfica in 2011, before departing for Paris three years later. He returned to west London in 2016 and won the Premier League title in his first year back at the club.

He was a regular for the Blues last season but the appointment of former team-mate Frank Lampard as Chelsea’s new manager has signalled change.

The transfer window in England closes at 17:00 BST on Thursday, meaning the clubs must now move quickly to get the transaction finalised, with David Luiz expected to sign a two-year deal.

Chelsea are prevented from signing a replacement as they are currently serving a transfer ban that allows players to leave but prevents any incoming deals.

Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 13:50 [IST]
