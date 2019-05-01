Football

David Luiz in 'love' with 'Sarriball' at Chelsea

By Opta
Chelsea defender David Luiz
Chelsea defender David Luiz

London, May 1: David Luiz has offered a staunch defence of Maurizio Sarri's tactics, with the Chelsea defender saying he is in "love" with the Italian's football philosophy.

Former Napoli coach Sarri has struggled to win over some supporters at Stamford Bridge in his first campaign at the helm and fans have aired their displeasure over his style of play.

Chants of 'f*** Sarriball' were heard during the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United and the come-from-behind win over Cardiff City, with Sarri's insistence on persisting with Jorginho at the base of his midfield rather than N'Golo Kante also questioned.

Yet David Luiz, who has been a regular under Sarri this term, prefers the current Chelsea boss' tactics to those deployed by his predecessors.

"The way he plays football is the way I love football," the Brazil defender told Sky Sports News.

"It's the way I enjoy football, not just playing but watching. I love his philosophy.

View this post on Instagram

F O C U S

A post shared by David Luiz (@davidluiz_4) on Apr 10, 2019 at 5:39am PDT

"A lot of people used to say Chelsea don't control games - or Chelsea just play counter-attacks and defend.

"Now we control all games and they criticise us because they don't think we win games with possession.

"His philosophy is amazing. He's trying to play football; this takes time. We are trying to improve as soon as possible."

Though his methods have been questioned, Sarri still led Chelsea to the EFL Cup final - where they were beaten by Manchester City on penalties - while they are not only fourth in the Premier League but also through to the Europa League semi-finals.

And securing a top-four finish while winning a European trophy would constitute an impressive campaign, according to David Luiz.

"I think it's the best way to finish the season," he added.

"But a good season for Chelsea is always to fight for every title.

"If you win the Europa League and finish in the top four it will be great. But big clubs always think with ambition. We want to win titles."

Full Time: TOT 0 - 1 AJA
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 2:10 [IST]
