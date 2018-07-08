Chelsea defender David Luiz open to Benfica return

Bengaluru, July 8: Chelsea defender David Luiz has laughed off "lies" linking him to Porto and says their fierce Portuguese rivals Benfica will "always be in his heart".
The Brazilian defender's future at the London club seems uncertain after losing his regular place amid a troubled relationship with boss Antonio Conte. It also cost him a place in the Brazil side that went to Russia for the World Cup but were knocked out by Belgium in the quarter final.
The 31-year-old is still baffled at rumours he might join Porto, who finished seven points clear of runners-up Benfica in Primeira Liga. He posted an Instagram message saying: “The history of FC Porto is more of a newspaper lie, the same ones that ask for interviews many times !! Haha. BENFICA always in the heart !!!”
The former Paris Saint-Germain centre-back returned to Stamford Bridge for £34million two years ago, but last term was blighted by injuries and issues with the manager Conte. Luiz was left out of Brazil's World Cup squad despite winning 56 caps for the Selecao over the years.
The Brazilian says he still feels an attachment for Benfica, where he spent four years, so would rule out joining their big Portuguese rivals Porto. He remains confident, though, he can play for a major European club.
So far he has won the Premier League in 2017 and the French League twice, plus the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012. But his ball-playing style and occasional lapses in concentration have undermined his career in England in his both spells with the Blues.
Napoli and Juventus in Italy were rumoured to be interested in Luiz but neither have made an offer so far. Chelsea are yet to announce a new manager even though it is reported that Maurizio Sarri would take charge at Stamford Bridge in a few days time. We have to wait and see whether Sarri keeps faith in Luiz or ships him out of the club.
