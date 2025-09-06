Football Jonathan David Sets Ambitious Target Of 25 Goals In His First Season With Juventus Jonathan David has set a goal of scoring 25 times in his debut season with Juventus. After a strong start in Serie A, he aims to help the team succeed. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 18:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Jonathan David, a recent addition to Juventus, has set an ambitious goal of scoring 25 times in his first season with the team. The 25-year-old striker joined Juventus as a free agent after five successful years at Lille in Ligue 1. He made an immediate impact by scoring within an hour of his Serie A debut against Parma.

David's impressive start continued as he scored for Canada in their 3-0 victory over Romania during an international friendly. Reflecting on his aspirations for the 2025-26 season, David expressed confidence and determination. "I feel good. I think it's always important for a striker to start well and score," he shared with SportMediaset.

David is focused on helping Juventus win as many matches as possible this season. He aims to score frequently, targeting 25 goals but remains committed to giving his best regardless of reaching that number. "The goal is to win as many games as possible. I'll try to score as many goals as possible," he stated.

The team has started the season positively, securing victories against Parma and Genoa. Their next challenge is against Inter Milan following the international break. David acknowledges the significance of this match for both the team and its supporters.

"We know it's an important game for the season and the fans," David remarked about the upcoming clash with Inter Milan. He emphasised the need for thorough preparation despite it being only their third game of the season. "We'll try to prepare the game as well as we can," he added.

David's early performances have been promising, and his commitment to contributing significantly to Juventus' success is evident. As they face tough competition ahead, his role will be crucial in achieving their objectives across various tournaments.