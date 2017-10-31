Liverpool's Lovren addresses 'disgusting' death threat

Liverpool, October 31: Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has revealed that he and his family received a "disgusting" death threat on social media.
The centre-back has struggled for form this season and has received criticism from fans and pundits alike, particularly after he was substituted just 31 minutes into Liverpool's 4-1 defeat to Tottenham.
But Lovren has now brought to light just how serious some of the comments sent to him on social media have been, with the Croatia international posting a screenshot on his Instagram story of someone threatening violence against his family.
Dejan Lovren on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/vsnCK4DJ6o— LFC Round Up (@LFCroundup) October 31, 2017
He then posted his response, saying he simply "won't accept" such vile abuse.
The 28-year-old wrote: "I don't mind when people talk s*** about me, its says more about them!
"But I cannot ignore when my family is threatened. I just can't and won't accept that. Disgusting."
Disgraceful to read about the comments toward Lovren and his family! Those are not fans! Shocking!— John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) October 31, 2017
