Football

Days after FIFA Under-17 World Cup, Delhi HC removes Praful Patel as the AIFF president

By: PTI
Praful Patel (right) with FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the FIFA Under-17 World Cup
Praful Patel (right) with FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the FIFA Under-17 World Cup

New Delhi, October 31: The Delhi high court on Tuesday (October 31) set aside the election of Praful Patel as the president of the All India Football Federation. This comes barely three days after the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, the first-ever global football event to be staged in the country, concluded in Kolkata.

The court set aside the elections saying they were held without following the National Sports Code. It also directed that fresh elections be conducted within a period of five months.

Patel, who was re-elected the AIFF president for a four-year term last year, was serving his third successive tenure.

A bench of justices S Ravindra Bhat and Najmi Waziri also appointed former chief election commissioner (CEC) S Y Quraishi as an administrator to look into the functioning of the AIFF.

The court's order came on a plea by advocate Rahul Mehra contending that the elections of the federation were held contrary to the National Sports Code.

Patel, a former civil aviation minister, was elected for the post in December last year along with the Executive Committee for the term 2017-2020 after the high court had vacated a stay on elections.

Related Articles

Story first published: Tuesday, October 31, 2017, 17:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 31, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
POLLS