Demand for Russia to be kicked out of World Cup increases

Bengaluru, February 28: Russia's invasion of Ukraine has its fallout in sports with football being no exception.
Russia's participation in global tournaments including the World Cup remains under a cloud after the game's global governing body -- FIFA -- banned their national flag and anthem and insisted on them competing in neutral venues.
FIFA also warned that they were considering the ultimate sanction against Russia as punishment for their bloody invasion of Ukraine.
However, after three days of silence, they stopped short and ordered Russia to play home internationals at neutral venues where their national flag and anthem would be banned.
Russian teams would be known as the Football Union of Russia.
FIFA said dialogue with other sports organisations to determine additional measures "including potential exclusion from competitions" would continue.
However, within minutes of the announcement, the Polish FA insisted they would not play Russia in a scheduled World Cup play-off, regardless of the venue while England has also announced that it will boycott international football fixtures with Russia for the foreseeable future in response to the conflict in Ukraine, aa move which the Football Association, confirmed.
The draw for the World Cup finals, to be staged in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, is on April 1.
Russia's actions have been widely condemned, with political, financial and sporting sanctions imposed.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) called on all international sporting federations to relocate or cancel any events set to take place in Russia or Belarus.
The Ukrainian athletes have signed an open letter addressed to the IOC and and Paralympic Committees calling for the immediate suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes ahead of the Winter Paralympics.
Russia's actions have been widely condemned, and several leading athletes have demanded their entry into the 2022 Beijing Games be blocked.
Meanwhile, in football, St Petersburg was stripped of the 2021-22 Champions League final by UEFA.
Later, the Formula One removed the Russian Grand Prix from its 2022 calendar.
Meanwhile, the French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet led calls for Russia to be kicked out of the World Cup.
"The world of sport, and especially football, cannot remain neutral. I certainly would not oppose the expulsion of Russia," Le Graet was quoted as saying by the Le Parisien newspaper.
France are the World Cup holders after winning the 2018 tournament which was hosted by Russia.
At Wembley on Sunday (February 27), Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson carried flowers in Ukraine's yellow and blue colours before kick-off in the League Cup final.
Both teams stood for a minute's applause, while a scoreboard message in yellow and blue blazed "Football Stands Together" and Liverpool and Chelsea fans were seen with Ukraine flags.
The top tier of Spanish football -- La Liga -- and its affiliated clubs have re-asserted their commitment for peace by deciding to send a message during all the fixtures of Matchday 26 in La Liga Santander and Matchday 29 in La Liga SmartBank on both the Spanish and international broadcasts, which can be seen in more than 185 countries.
A banner with the statement NO A LA GUERRA (No to war) will be displayed in all La Liga matches.
(With inputs from Agencies)