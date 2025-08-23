Derby County Shows Resilience To Secure First Championship Point Against Bristol City

Mohammed Siraj Is Go-To Bowler In All Three Formats: Ex-Sri Lankan Star Farveez Maharoof on India Pacer's Exclusion From Asia Cup 2025- Exclusive

John Eustace commended his Derby County team for their resilience under pressure, as they secured a 1-1 draw against Bristol City. This result ended their winless start to the season. Initially, Derby seemed headed for a third consecutive defeat in the Championship on Friday when Scott Twine put Bristol City ahead in the 35th minute.

Twine's goal, his third of the season, was a composed side-footed finish, rewarding Bristol City's strong first-half display. However, Derby responded after halftime and equalised in the 86th minute. Carlton Morris capitalised on Radek Vitek's save from Joe Ward's header to score.

Despite having only three shots in the second half, Derby surpassed Bristol City's expected goals tally of 0.24 with their own 0.32 xG, improving from just 0.15 xG in the first half. Their possession also increased significantly from 44.6% to 60.7% after the break.

Eustace praised his players' determination: "We're very proud of the effort of the group to keep going in the way we did. There's big pressure at home when you've lost two in a row," he told BBC Radio Derby.

Eustace acknowledged that conceding first was tough, especially after two losses: "The goal really knocked the stuffing out of us on the back of two defeats." He noted that going down 1-0 at home can be nerve-wracking but credited his team for regrouping at halftime and making necessary adjustments.

"The way the lads carried on and went about their business was really pleasing," Eustace added. He highlighted how they improved significantly in the second half despite facing challenges.

Current Standings

After three matches, Derby has one point following defeats to Stoke City (3-1) and Derby County (5-3). Meanwhile, Gerhard Struber's Bristol City has accumulated five points so far this season.

Eustace concluded by expressing satisfaction with how his team persevered through difficult moments: "There were some difficult times in that second half to keep going and do what we wanted to do, but in the end, we got our reward."