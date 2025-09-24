English Edition
Diego Gomez's Four Goals Propel Brighton Ahead Of Chelsea Showdown

Diego Gomez showcased his talent with four goals in Brighton's EFL Cup victory over Barnsley. His performance boosts his chances for a starting role against Chelsea.

By

Diego Gomez's remarkable performance for Brighton against Barnsley in the EFL Cup has caught the attention of many. The Paraguayan midfielder, who joined from Inter Miami, scored four goals, leading his team to a 6-0 victory at Oakwell. This feat made him the first player since Julio Baptista in 2007 to score four goals away in an EFL Cup match.

Gomez's display has increased his chances of starting in Brighton's upcoming Premier League match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Despite only starting once in the league this season, his recent form could see him feature more prominently. "We knew before that he had an unbelievable shot, but today he proved it on the pitch," said Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler.

Gomez Stars for Brighton Before Chelsea Match

Moises Caicedo, a former Brighton player now with Chelsea, has been outstanding defensively. He leads the Premier League with 21 tackles and 15 interceptions this season. His contribution accounts for over a quarter of Chelsea's total tackles, setting a record since Opta began tracking such data in 2006-07.

For Brighton, Yasin Ayari is making waves after scoring off the bench against Barnsley. His previous goal against Tottenham was from 32.2 yards out, matching Carlos Baleba's long-range strike for Brighton earlier this year. Ayari's ability to score from distance adds another dimension to Brighton's attack.

Chelsea managed a narrow 2-1 win over Lincoln City in their recent EFL Cup match but remain unbeaten at home in their last 12 Premier League games. They have kept seven clean sheets in their past nine matches at Stamford Bridge and aim for a fourth consecutive home clean sheet.

Brighton have shown resilience when scoring first this season, remaining unbeaten in such scenarios across their last 16 games. However, half of these matches ended in draws. Their recent record against Chelsea is mixed; they've won three of their last six league encounters but have struggled historically at Stamford Bridge.

Managerial Reflections

Despite the emphatic win over Barnsley, Hurzeler expressed some dissatisfaction with his team's first-half performance. "The first half was not the best," he noted. "Of course, we scored goals, but we were not great in our positioning." However, he acknowledged that Gomez's goals helped improve their structure as they played better football in the second half.

The upcoming clash between Chelsea and Brighton promises to be intriguing given both teams' current form and key players' performances. According to Opta's win probability model, Chelsea are favoured with a 58.1% chance of winning compared to Brighton's 20.1%, while there's a 21.8% probability of a draw.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 23:06 [IST]
