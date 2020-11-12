Football
Diego Maradona discharged from hospital

By Sacha Pisani
Gimnasia coach Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona left Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires province midweek.

Buenos Aires, November 12: Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata head coach Diego Maradona was discharged from hospital on Wednesday following brain surgery.

Maradona has been recovering in hospital since undergoing a "routine" operation for a subdural haematoma last week, a day after being admitted due to concerns over anaemia and dehydration.

However, the Argentina and Napoli great left Olivos Clinic in Buenos Aires province midweek, with TV footage showing the 60-year-old exiting the clinic in an ambulance.

Diego Maradona surgery for bleeding on brain ends with success

"It could have taken his life," Maradona's lawyer Matias Morla said. "What he misses now is the union of his family, being surrounded by health professionals.

"The situation here is clear – being at peace with the relatives.

"They have to respect each other, coordinate the visits among themselves because in this case Diego has to recover. One has to give him peace and give him unity."

Maradona, who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986 and guided Napoli to two Serie A titles, has been in charge of Superliga Argentina club Gimnasia since 2019.

He appeared in a fragile state when he briefly made an appearance as his Gimnasia side played a match on the evening of his birthday last month.

Story first published: Thursday, November 12, 2020, 12:20 [IST]
