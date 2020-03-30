Football
Don’t confuse F1 with karting – Benzema shoots down Giroud comparisons

By

Madrid, March 30: Real Madrid's Karim Benzema said "don't confuse Formula One with karting" as the exiled French striker dismissed comparisons to countryman Olivier Giroud.

Benzema has not played for France since October 2015 - head coach Didier Deschamps refusing to call up the Madrid star, instead turning to Chelsea's Giroud.

Asked about the comparisons with Giroud, Benzema used a motorsport analogy to shoot down the question via social media.

"Don't confuse Formula One with karting, I'm Formula One," the 31-year-old said on Instagram Live.

View this post on Instagram

Tout part de là #nueve ⚔️🔥#69

A post shared by Karim Benzema (@karimbenzema) on

Benzema has scored 27 goals in 81 international appearances for France, while Giroud is third on the all-time list with 39 from 97 matches.

Prior to coronavirus postponing the likes of La Liga, the Premier League and Euro 2020, Benzema had scored 19 goals across all competitions for Zinedine Zidane's Madrid in 2019-20.

Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 6:10 [IST]
