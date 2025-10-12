Portugal vs Ireland Live Streaming: WC Qualification Match Schedule, Where and When to Watch in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Dortmund May Be Without Serhou Guirassy For Upcoming Bundesliga Clash With Bayern Munich Serhou Guirassy's thigh injury could sideline him for Borussia Dortmund's important Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich. The striker has been in impressive form this season, scoring four goals in five matches. His absence would be a significant blow for Dortmund as they aim to close the gap on Bayern. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 2:04 [IST]

Borussia Dortmund might face Bayern Munich without Serhou Guirassy due to his recurring thigh injury. This setback occurred while he was with the Guinea national team. Guirassy has been instrumental for Dortmund, scoring four times in five Bundesliga matches this season. His contributions have helped Dortmund secure 14 points from six games, placing them second in the league, trailing Bayern by four points.

Despite his recent absence against Mainz because of the same injury, Guirassy made a strong comeback. He scored in a 4-1 Champions League victory over Athletic Bilbao and played 81 minutes in a 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig. This year, he has netted 32 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions. Only Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane have scored more among players from Europe's top five leagues.

Guirassy's performance statistics are impressive. He leads with a cumulative expected goals (xG) value of 34.82 during this period. His shot conversion rate stands at 25%, averaging a goal every 102 minutes. However, he was an unused substitute when Guinea drew 1-1 with Mozambique in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The Guinean Football Federation confirmed that Guirassy returned to Germany before Tuesday's match against Botswana. "With the permission of the technical staff, striker Serhou Guirassy has left the national gathering to rejoin his club," they stated. Despite being physically diminished, Guirassy showed commitment by joining the national team in Mozambique out of love for Guinea and respect for the technical staff.

Guirassy expressed his desire to support his teammates through his presence, even if only for one match before returning to his club. The Guinean Football Federation, along with the staff, teammates, and fans, wish him a swift recovery and hope to see him back soon.

Before the international break, Guirassy had an impressive run by scoring in eight consecutive Bundesliga games across two seasons (2024-25 and 2025-26). However, he experienced a brief dry spell, going three league matches without finding the net before joining his national team duties.

This situation highlights both Guirassy's dedication to his national team and his importance to Borussia Dortmund as they prepare for their crucial encounter with Bayern Munich.