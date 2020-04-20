Dream on fans! Is Andres Iniesta coming to Bengaluru FC?

Bengaluru, April 20: Andres Iniesta is one of the finest midfielders to have played the game. He has had high success for Spain and Barcelona at that position and scored the winner for Spain in the 2010 FIFA World Cup against Netherlands.
For Spain and Barcelona, his partnership with Xavi Hernandez fetched some brilliant results and Lionel Messi was a beneficiary of his brilliance at the Barca.
Now, can you imagine Iniesta, who is currently playing for Japanese club Vissel Kobe, donning the colours of Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL)?
The words of Carles Cuadrat during an Instagram live session shook the world of BFC fans. When the team captain Sunil Chhetri flashed a picture of Cuadrat standing alongside Iniesta, the coach said: "He (Iniesta) knows who we are, he knows what we are doing...you never know."
Chhetri sported a priceless expression too hearing it. For the uninitiated, Cuadrat had worked with Barcelona. However, the coach soon added to play down the earlier statement: "Yeah, we tried getting Iniesta, not that he is coming."
Iniesta might not be coming in the near future especially since all the sporting activities this year have been suspended due to Coronavirus.
But the BFC and Indian football fans have a dream to nourish - Iniesta playing in our stadiums during the lockdown days. There's of course Cuadrat's Barcelona connection too to give weightage to the wishful thinking.
If it indeed happens one day, then it could be the biggest transfer story of ISL thus far. Dream on folks!