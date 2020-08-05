Football
DY Patil Stadium damaged by Mumbai rain

By Pti
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter

Navi Mumbai, Aug 5: The torrential rains that have been lashing Navi Mumbai and adjourning areas have caused extensive damage to the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul here.

Sanjay Kumar, who is the Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Police, in a tweet, said, "Huge Damage to one of iconic stadiums DY Patil stadium".

Mumbai rains: Hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki's house gets water-logged

The Navi Mumbai top cop also posted pictures of the damage. A Nerul Police Station personnel said that the damage was caused by rains and gusty winds.

The DY Patil stadium in the past has hosted the final of the cash rich Indian Super League and also matches of the U17 FIFA World Cup and also many other noted sporting events. Officials from the DY Patil Stadium could not be immediately reached for their comments.

Read more about: mumbai stadium damage football
Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 23:11 [IST]
