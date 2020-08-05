DY Patil Stadium damaged by Mumbai rain

Navi Mumbai, Aug 5: The torrential rains that have been lashing Navi Mumbai and adjourning areas have caused extensive damage to the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul here.
Sanjay Kumar, who is the Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Police, in a tweet, said, "Huge Damage to one of iconic stadiums DY Patil stadium".
The Navi Mumbai top cop also posted pictures of the damage. A Nerul Police Station personnel said that the damage was caused by rains and gusty winds.
Huge Damage to one of iconic stadiums DY Patil stadium pic.twitter.com/9ILWJKGYNr— Sanjay Kumar IPS (@sanjayips89) August 5, 2020
The DY Patil stadium in the past has hosted the final of the cash rich Indian Super League and also matches of the U17 FIFA World Cup and also many other noted sporting events. Officials from the DY Patil Stadium could not be immediately reached for their comments.