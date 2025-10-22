Football Sean Dyche Aims To Reignite Nottingham Forest's Competitive Spirit Before Europa League Debut New Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche is focused on reigniting his team's will and desire following a poor start to the season. As they prepare for their Europa League debut against Porto, Dyche aims to restore confidence and stability within the squad. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 21:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Sean Dyche, the new manager of Nottingham Forest, is focused on revitalising his team’s motivation and drive after a challenging period. He took over from Ange Postecoglou, who was dismissed just 39 days into his role. During Postecoglou's brief tenure, Forest struggled significantly, failing to secure a win in eight matches across all competitions, resulting in their current 18th position in the Premier League standings for the 2025-26 season.

Under Postecoglou's leadership, Forest faced defensive challenges, conceding 11 goals from set-pieces—more than any other top-flight club during that period. Dyche aims to bring stability and improvement as they prepare to face Porto in the Europa League. Currently, Forest sits at 25th place in the 36-team league with only one point from their first two games.

Forest's performance issues were evident as they conceded more goals (10) and scored fewer (one) than any other Premier League team under Postecoglou. They also fell short of their expected goals value of 5.7 by 4.3 and missed seven significant chances according to Opta's metrics. Despite these struggles, they managed a promising 2-2 draw against Real Betis in the Europa League.

Dyche expressed confidence in the squad's potential: "We need to get back to winning ways," he told reporters. He acknowledged that while statistics weren't favourable at last season's end, there is a talented group at Forest. "Last season they showed the will and desire to be a good group - now we've got to reignite that and make sure it's intact going forward."

As Dyche prepares for his debut match against Porto, he has been assessing whether the squad aligns with his playing style. "I've learnt about the players," he said. "Some players are better than you thought... What we have noticed is the quality." He emphasised finding a balance between maintaining successful frameworks and allowing freedom for attacking play.

This upcoming match marks Forest's first major European encounter with a Portuguese team. Historically, English clubs have remained unbeaten in their last ten Europa League matches against Portuguese opponents since Braga defeated Wolves in September 2019.

Dyche recognises that while winning isn't a cure-all solution, it significantly contributes to boosting morale within the team. His focus remains on restoring confidence and fostering an environment where players can thrive both defensively and offensively.