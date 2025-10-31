East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, AIFF Super Cup: Preview, Schedule, Team News, Lineups

FIDE World Cup 2025: Format, Prize Money, Top Indian and Foreign Contenders - All You Need to Know About Goa’s $2 Million Showpiece

East Bengal will take on arch-rivals Mohun Bagan SG in a high-stakes Kolkata Derby on Friday, October 31, at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

This will be the third Kolkata Derby of the season, coming just two weeks after Mohun Bagan's dramatic penalty-shootout victory over East Bengal in the IFA Shield final - a defeat the Red and Gold Brigade are eager to avenge. For East Bengal, even a scored draw would be enough to progress, while Mohun Bagan must win to keep their Super Cup campaign alive.

However, if the game ends goalless, the earlier fixture between Dempo SC and Chennaiyin FC at Bambolim's GMC Athletic Stadium will influence the outcome. Dempo will need a five-goal winning margin to surpass both Kolkata clubs, while a win smaller than four goals would see East Bengal advance. A 4-0 victory for the Goan side would trigger a draw of lots unless Chennaiyin score, in which case Dempo would sneak through on goals scored.

With such permutations hanging over the derby, East Bengal approach the clash with measured confidence. Head coach Óscar Bruzon has urged his side to stay aggressive and ignore the safety of a draw.

"We're not thinking about a draw. Mohun Bagan can hurt us at any moment, so our approach will be to win," he said. His team enters the derby after scoring six goals in two matches.

Spanish midfielder Saúl Crespo described the team's spirits as high following their win over Chennaiyin FC, noting that the players "can feel the energy of the derby." The sense of belief has returned to the Red and Gold camp as they seek to rewrite their fortunes against their fiercest opponents.

Mohun Bagan SG, meanwhile, remain unbeaten but far from clinical. Head coach José Molina has seen defensive discipline from skipper Subhasish Bose and his backline, but the attack led by Australians Jason Cummings and Jamie Maclaren has yet to find its best form. Molina admitted that the season has thrown challenges, but insisted that his players are ready to rise again. "We've been through tough spells, but we'll fight for our supporters," he said.

The midfield battle could define the outcome, with Apuia and Anirudh Thapa tasked with controlling play for Bagan, while East Bengal's Crespo and Lalchungnunga look to disrupt and counter. With both camps familiar with each other's style, execution under pressure may decide the night.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Predicted Lineups

East Bengal: Gill; Rakip, Anwar, Sibille, Jay Gupta; Rashid, Saul, Miguel; Mahesh, Hamid, Bipin Singh

Mohun Bagan: Kaith; Mehtab Singh, Aldred, Rodriguez, Bose; Thapa, Apuia; Cummings, Samad, Manvir; Maclaren