Pro Kabaddi League 2025
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, IFA Shield Final: EBFC 0-0 MBSG after 10 Mins

Live
By MyKhel Staff
The 125th IFA Shield final sets up another iconic Kolkata Derby as East Bengal and Mohun Bagan renew their age-old rivalry at the Salt Lake Stadium on October 18, 2025, with kickoff at 6:00 PM IST.​

Check Out the Live Score Udpates here.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score IFA Shield Final Match Starts EBFC 0-0 MBSG

LIVE Feed
Oct 18, 2025, 6:15 pm IST

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: EBFC 0 MBSG 0

11'Anirudh Thapa makes a cynical challenge of Naorem Mahesh and the referee awards a free kick to East Bengal.

Oct 18, 2025, 6:14 pm IST

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: EBFC 0 MBSG 0

10'East Bengal build a decent attack through Mahesh, whose pass to Hamid is excellent but the attacker is deemed offside.

Oct 18, 2025, 6:12 pm IST

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: EBFC 0 MBSG 0

8'Ryan Maclaren gets the ball inside the box after a decent pass from Cummings, but the former's shot is parried away by Prabhsukhan Gill.

Oct 18, 2025, 6:11 pm IST

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, IFA Shield Final

Mykhel

Here's a look at the Playing XI of two teams.

Oct 18, 2025, 6:10 pm IST

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, IFA Shield Final: EBFC 0 MBSG 0

6'Mohammed Rakip and Mahesh combine and Edmund gets the ball inside the box. Mohun Bagan defend the ball away. Rakip then crosses inside the box but MBSG again head it away.

Oct 18, 2025, 6:08 pm IST

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, IFA Shield Final: EBFC 0 MBSG 0

5'Anwar Ali makes an excellent tackle to boot the ball away as Mohun Bagan almost made a penetrative run inside the box.

Oct 18, 2025, 6:08 pm IST

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, IFA Shield Final

3'Bipin comes up with a manificent run and crosses the ball inside the box, which is somehow cleared by the Mohun Bagan defence.

Oct 18, 2025, 6:07 pm IST

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score, IFA Shield Final

Welcome the IFA Shield Final Live Coverage. The first half has started at the Salt Lake Stadium as East Bengal take on Mohun Bagan in the final.

Both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan arrive at the final in excellent form. East Bengal, under Spanish coach Oscar Bruzon, have showcased strong defence and fluid attack, winning both group games while scoring six goals and conceding none. They are aiming to capture a record-extending 30th IFA Shield title. Mohun Bagan, guided by Jose Molina, have scored seven goals in two matches - the tournament's best - and are chasing their first IFA Shield crown since 2003.​

Bruzon will urge East Bengal to maintain compactness and strike on transitions, while Molina's men will focus on proactive, high-tempo attack through Dimitri Petratos and Jason Cummings. The match carries added emotion with East Bengal holding a 21-7 win record over Bagan historically in Shield meetings.​

Team News
East Bengal's entire squad is fit, though the availability of new striker Hiroshi Ibusuki remains uncertain. Mohun Bagan will hope for the return of Manvir Singh from a minor knock.​

Predicted Playing XI

East Bengal FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Rahul Bheke, Kevin Sidibe, Lalchungnunga, Jay Gupta, Saul Crespo, Mohammed Rashid, Bipin Singh, Miguel Figueira, PV Vishnu, David Lalhlalsanga ​

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Syed Zahid Hussain (GK), Tom Aldred, Ashish Rai, Mehtab Singh, Tekcham Abhishek, Robson Robinho, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Kiyan Nassiri, Thumsol Tongsin, Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos ​

Key Details

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata

Kickoff Time: 6:00 PM IST, October 18, 2025

Streaming: Available on SSEN app and website (no TV telecast).​

With pride and legacy on the line, the 2025 IFA Shield final promises to be a fierce yet classic Kolkata Derby under the floodlights.

Story first published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 18:06 [IST]
