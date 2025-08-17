Di Maria Asserts Messi Must Compete In The 2026 World Cup Regardless Of Condition

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: EBFC 2-1 MBSG; Diamantakos double paints Derby Red and Gold

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Highlights: The highly anticipated Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal saw a Kolkata Derby clash between East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) on Sunday (August 17). East Bengal managed to win the match 2-1 and are now through to the semifinals.

East Bengal 1-0 Mohun Bagan (Dimitrios Diamantakos, 38')

East Bengal 2-0 Mohun Bagan (Dimitrios Diamantakos, 52')

East Bengal 2-1 Mohun Bagan (Anirudh Thapa, 69')

East Bengal 2-1 Mohun Bagan (FT)

LIVE Feed

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Updates, Durand Cup 2025 East Bengal were by far the better of the two sides and will be ecstatic with the win. That's it from us. See you Soon. East Bengal 2 Mohun Bagan 1 (FT) The Kolkata Derby is Red and Gold!! East Bengal have prevailed over their arch-rivals 2-1, and a pulsating encounter ends probably in the right manner, as East Bengal were the better team of the two at the Salt Lake Stadium today. The Durand Cup 2025 journey ends for the Mariners, while East Bengal march on for a semifinal date with Diamond Harbour FC. East Bengal Substitutions ON: David Lalhlansanga, PV Vishnu, Souvik Chakrabarti OFF: Naorem Mahesh, Bipin Singh, Edmund East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: EBFC 2 MBSG 1 79'Dimitri Petratos sends in a cross for Liston Colaco, but Gill makes it his own with some commanding goalkeeping. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: EBFC 2 MBSG 1 78'Mohun Bagan are looking revitalized since the goal, and the latest attack sees them almost penetrating the East bengal defence again, not to be because Jason Cummings gives the ball away. Anirudh Thapa celebrates after scoring the goal for Mohun Bagan. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: EBFC 2 MBSG 1 75'Bipin Singh's heavy touch wins Mohun Bagan another corner. Petratos swings in the ball which is cleared by East Bengal, resulting in a foul on Edmund, much to the respite for East Bengal. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: EBFC 2 MBSG 1 Chances after chances for Mohun Bagan and East Bengal look absolutely shocked and startled. They are crumbling under pressure and will have to get back to their feet. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: EBFC 2-1 MBSG 73'Ashish Rai gets into the box and his curled effort just goes over after a touch from Prabhsukhan Gill. Mohun Bagan are absolutely back in it. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: EBFC 2-1 MBSG 72'Ashish Rai makes a superb run and then his attempted cross is headed out by Anwar Ali. Mohun Bagan have sail in their wings. MBSG Substitutions Three changes for the Mariners as they look to find the equalizer. ON: Petratos, Tangri, Dippendu OFF: Aldred, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Goal for Mohun Bagan Goaaaaaaaaaaaaal!! Anirudh Thapa has found the net for Mohun Bagan. The Mariners are right back in it as Thapa finds the net with a fantastic curled effort. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: EBFC 2 MBSG 0 67'The Mariners have struggled throughout in this derby, and their struggle continues. At the moment, East Bengal defence has no issue to deal with any of the Mohun Bagan attackers. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: EBFC 2 MBSG 0 65'Miguel Ferreira wins the ball brilliantly but his cross towards Bipin Singh is not the best one, which goes out for a goal kick. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: EBFC 2 MBSG 0 64'Sahal Abdul Samad swings in a cross from the right hand side, which is booted away by Anwar Ali. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: EBFC 2 MBSG 0 Diamantakos celebrates after scoring the 2nd goal for East Bengal. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: EBFC 2 MBSG 0 62'Diamantakos commits a foul and Apuia chips the free kick into the box, which is headed out by the Argentine Sibille. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: EBFC 2 MBSG 0 Dimitrios Diamantakos celebrates after scoring the first goal for East Bengal. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score 58'Liston Colaco takes a chipped free kick and after a mistake from Gill, the ball is cleared off the line by Kevin Sibille to deny Anirudh Thapa. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: EBFC 2 MBSG 0 57'Jamie Maclaren has no way forward as East Bengal's Kevin Sibille defends brilliantly again. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Score: EBFC 2 MBSG 0 55'Edmund Lalrindika's cross is cut out by Apuia. Then he tries to rally forward the Mariners, who get into a decent position. In the end, Lalchungnunga is fouled by Ashish Rai and East Bengal get a free kick. East Bengal lead by Two goals Diamantakos is shown a Yellow Card for taking his shirt off, but he won't care. The strike from Diamantakos took a deflection and looped over Vishal Kaith. Goal for East Bengal Goaaaaaaaaaaaaaal!! Dimitrios Diamantakos scores emphatically to give East Bengal a two-goal lead. It is absolute delirium in the Red and Gold section of the stadium. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live: EBFC 1 MBSG 0 50'Saul Crespo commits a foul and as Mohun Bagan take the free kick, the loopy ball is claimed easily by Gill. Jason Cummings could have done better on that occasion. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live: EBFC 1 MBSG 0 48'Liston Colaco makes a superb dink and drives forward, then finds Sahal at the edge of the box. Sahal gets into the box and then gets tackled. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live: EBFC 1 MBSG 0 47'Sahal Abdul Samad gets the ball into the box and after a brilliant twists and turns, he takes the shot himself which deflects out for a corner. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live: EBFC 1 MBSG 0 The match resumes. Mohun Bagan Substitution Jason Cummings has come on for Pasant Tamang. We are set to start the 2nd half soon at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. EBFC vs MBSG Stats First Half stats in Kolkata

This iconic derby, steeped in over a century of rivalry, is much more than a football match; it is a cultural phenomenon filled with intense emotions and historical significance.

Both teams have shown dominant form in the group stages, entering the knockout with unbeaten records and high confidence. Mohun Bagan SG showcased attacking brilliance with their fluid build-up play and rapid wing attacks, powered by key performers like Liston Colaco-who leads the Golden Boot race with five goals-and Sahal Abdul Samad, the tournament's top assist provider. Their group stage victories included a commanding 4-0 win over BSF and a 5-1 thrashing of Diamond Harbour FC.

On the other hand, East Bengal FC impressed through a potent combination of flair and high pressing. They recorded emphatic wins such as 5-0 against South United and 6-1 over Indian Air Force, with notable contributions from new signings Hamid Ahadad, Bipin Singh, and Mohammad Bassim Rashid. This young and energetic East Bengal squad, featuring several derby debutants, will challenge Mohun Bagan's defense and counter-attacking threat aggressively.

Tactically, the match promises a fascinating chess battle: Mohun Bagan's sharp build-up and lightning-fast wing play versus East Bengal's high press and quick transitions. The psychological stakes are immense as both teams vie for the semi-final spot, bragging rights, and a major confidence boost for the season.

With Mohun Bagan seeking to extend their record 18th Durand Cup title and East Bengal aiming to clinch their 17th, this derby will deliver end-to-end drama, charged atmosphere, and pivotal moments that could shape Indian football's domestic season. Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV app.