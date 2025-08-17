Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Football East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: Where to Watch Kolkata Derby in Durand Cup 2025? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, August 17, 2025, 16:28 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Streaming: The Salt Lake Stadium will once again turn into the epicenter of Indian football's greatest rivalry as Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal square off in the Durand Cup quarterfinals under the floodlights on Sunday.

The famed Kolkata derby, known for its intensity and history, promises yet another dramatic chapter as the two giants fight for a semifinal berth in the world's third-oldest football tournament.

Although the clubs had already faced each other earlier in the season in the Calcutta Football League, that encounter carried little weight, as both sides were forced to field youth squads due to the "no-foreigner" rule. East Bengal emerged victorious 3-2 in that tie, and their youngsters' spirited show will be a source of confidence for the senior team against the reigning ISL double champions.

The record in the Durand Cup remains finely balanced. East Bengal holds nine wins, Mohun Bagan eight, while five matches have ended in stalemates. Last year's final saw Mohun Bagan clinch the title with a narrow 1-0 victory. Their 2024 group-stage clash, however, never took place after protests in Kolkata forced its cancellation.

East Bengal, under new coach Oscar Bruzon, has gone through a major overhaul. The club has strengthened its foreign contingent with Hamid Ahadad, Miguel Ferreira, and Basim Rashid, while retaining Dimitrios Diamantakos and Saul Crespo.

On the domestic front, signings like Bipin Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, and Martand Raina add depth. Left-back Jay Gupta is unlikely to feature due to registration rules, while Rashid will miss the clash because of a family bereavement. "We have started the rebuilding process last May. We were not happy with what happened last year. So, our idea this year is to be more dominant, to be closer to the best clubs in India," said Bruzon.

Mohun Bagan, guided by Jose Molina, continues to bank on a star-studded foreign lineup including Jamie Maclaren, Jason Cummings, and Dimitri Petratos. However, key Indian players like Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri, and Subhasish Bose remain sidelined with injuries. Molina stressed on managing expectations: "I understand that this is the Durand Cup, an official tournament and we all want to win it. But this is a pre-season match... our real best is not possible right now."

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: How to Watch Durand Cup 2025 Kolkata Derby?

Fans can catch the match live on the SonyLiv app and website from 7:00 pm IST on Sunday. Additionally, it can be televised on the Sony Sports Network.