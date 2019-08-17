Football
Dzeko extends Roma contract to 2022

By
Edin Dzeko
Inter had been strongly linked with a move for Edin Dzeko, but the powerful striker will instead be staying with Roma.

Milan, August 17: Roma have announced Edin Dzeko has signed a new three-year contract.

Dzeko was reportedly a target for Inter before they sealed a deal for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

The 33-year-old has now committed his future to the Giallorossi by agreeing new terms on Friday.

"Over the last few weeks I have realised just how much the club wanted me to stay," Dzeko told Roma's official website.

"My conversations with the board, the work we've been doing with the coach , the relationship with my team-mates and the love of the fans has all made me realise once again what I had already learned during these four years – that Rome is my home.

"Here there is everything we need to win something and I am delighted to be able to stay here even longer."

The former Manchester City and Wolfsburg striker was Serie A's top goalscorer during the 2016-17 season but only hit nine goals in 33 appearances last term.

Earlier on Friday, Roma confirmed they have signed Turkish defender Yildrim Mert Cetin on a permanent transfer.

The 22-year-old arrives on a five-year deal from Genclerbirligi for a fee of €3million and will wear the number 15.

"I know the size of the club I am going to be representing," he told Roma's website.

"I'm very happy to be here, it's a feeling I can't really describe in words.

"I am confident I will be able to live up to the hopes of the club and the fans."

Story first published: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 2:10 [IST]
