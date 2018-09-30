Football

EFL Cup draw: Derby boss Lampard to return to Chelsea

Derby County boss Frank Lampard
London, September 30: Derby County manager Frank Lampard will return to Chelsea in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

The Chelsea great masterminded a penalty shoot-out success at Manchester United on Tuesday (September 25), knocking out former Blues mentor Jose Mourinho, and he will now head back to Stamford Bridge.

The pick of the fixtures sees Derby, ninth in the Championship under Lampard, travelling to unbeaten Premier League high-flyers Chelsea in the week commencing October 29.

Another enticing clash sees West Ham host Tottenham, having sensationally knocked their rivals out at this stage of last season's competition.

Defending champions Manchester City have an all-Premier League meeting with Fulham, while last term's runners-up Arsenal host third-tier Blackpool.

Bournemouth and Leicester City both have home ties, with the latter facing Everton or Southampton.

EFL Cup round four draw in full:

Manchester City v Fulham

Bournemouth v Norwich City

Arsenal v Blackpool

Leicester City v Everton or Southampton

West Ham v Tottenham

Middlesbrough v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Derby County

Burton Albion v Nottingham Forest

    Story first published: Sunday, September 30, 2018, 2:00 [IST]
