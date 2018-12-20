Football

EFL Cup draw: Tottenham take on Chelsea, Manchester City get Burton Albion

By Opta
Tottenham to face Chelsea with first leg of the semi-final commencing on January 7
Tottenham to face Chelsea with first leg of the semi-final commencing on January 7

London, December 20: Tottenham and Chelsea will square off for a place in the EFL Cup final while Manchester City face Burton Albion in the other last-four tie.

A trio of Premier League clubs are left standing in the competition but at least one will be eliminated when Spurs - 2-0 winners at north London rivals Arsenal in the quarter-finals - take on Maurizio Sarri's side, who edged Bournemouth 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Tottenham will host the first leg as they seek to avenge the 2015 final defeat they suffered at the hands of the Blues.

Holders City, meanwhile, will be confident of securing a return to Wembley after being drawn against League One outfit Burton, who progressed on Tuesday (December 18) courtesy of a 1-0 win away at Middlesbrough.

The first legs will take place in the week commencing January 7 with the reverse fixtures held a fortnight later.

EFL Cup semi-final draw

Tottenham v Chelsea

Manchester City v Burton Albion

FullTime: SVW 1 - 1 TSG
    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 4:20 [IST]
