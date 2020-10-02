Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal (4-5 pens): Leno the shoot-out hero as Arteta's side reach quarters

London, October 2: Bernd Leno saved two penalties as Arsenal progressed to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup with a 5-4 shoot-out victory over Liverpool after a goalless draw at Anfield.
Both sides were much changed from Arsenal's 3-1 defeat at the same venue three days earlier and a different outcome followed in what was a far quieter contest on Thursday.
Takumi Minamino wasted the best opportunity of the game in the first half and there was no change to the scoreline after the interval.
Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties in August's Community Shield and they held their nerve once again here, with Leno saving efforts from Divock Origi and Harry Wilson after Mohamed Elneny had been denied by Adrian for the visitors.
Joe Willock squeezed the winning spot-kick under Adrian to make it three victories in four for Mikel Arteta over Jurgen Klopp since his appointment at Emirates Stadium late last year.