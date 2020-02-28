Eight Chelsea players that could be sold in Summer as Lampard plots a major overhaul

London, Feb 28: Frank Lampard is reportedly plotting a huge Summer sell-out in an order to complete a full squad overhaul which will saw them selling as many as eight names.
Chelsea boss reportedly has told the management that he believes much needs to be done by all at the club to ensure that the Blues are competing at that top level again, and it could start with a clear out.
It surely is a huge risk to clear so many players in one window, not only in terms of losing too much depth but also basically rising from the grassroots and trying to integrate too many new players at the same time which will take a while to settle.
But after their defeat to Bayern, which left them all-but out of the Champions League, Lampard reportedly has advised the club that a laborious route has to be implemented.
Here are the eight players that could be sold in Summer:
The costliest signing of Chelsea's history reportedly has been cut out from the scene by Lampard. The English manager reportedly is not impressed with the display by the former Bilbao player and told the club to look for a new keeper in the Summer.
For the last couple of games, he has been demoted to the bench and it is a clear indication forwarded by Lampard towards the player. Chelsea reportedly could look to sign Ajax keeper Onana while Atletico showstopper Oblak is also rumoured to be drawing interest from the side.
Barkley and Jorginho
It would be more of a wonder to see Jorginho and Barkley leave given how heavily they’ve featured under Lampard so far this season. But as per reports, they too are under the microscope and if there's any potential offer for them and they land players to replace them, Lampard's intention is to sell them in the Summer. Jorginho has seen his performance improve this season however is yet to attest that commanding presence in the midfielder like any world-class midfielder. Barkley, on the other hand, has been a useful squad player and given Chelsea already have plenty of options in the midfield, he won't be missed much.
Willian and Pedro
Both the wingers' will see their respective contracts expire at the end of the season and Chelsea are unlikely to offer them a renewal. Pedro was in search for a move in the Winter window but with Chelsea unbale to land any replacement, he remains to stay still with the side. But come, Summer, he is likely to be let go and so is Willian. The 31-year-old Brazilian reportedly has been offered a two-year deal but the rumour is that he is holding out for three years, which the club is not willing to provide. Hence he may look for an exit. Barcelona have been credited an interest with the player.
Kurt Zouma, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri
Lampard has already mentioned that his intention is to improve the defence in coming windows and it could start with them signing a left-back firstly. Lampard has provided enough chances to both Alonso and Palmieri, but the duo has been underwhelming as well inconsistent. They could likely be sold in Summer to fund a move for a left-back. Inter Milan and Juventus both earlier shown interest on the players.
Zouma is another name from the defence who could be given marching orders from the club in Summer. Due to transfer ban in Summer, Lampard integrated the player in the setup and on the process, the French defender has earned enough opportunities. But none of them has been much convincing and with Chelsea intend to sign a centre-half in Summer as well, Zouma is likely to be sold to cash in on him.