Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Emre Can not happy at Juventus

By Sacha Pisani
Emre Can

Dortmund, October 10: Emre Can said he is unhappy at Serie A champions Juventus as the Germany international struggles for game time in Turin.

Can has only made three substitute Serie A appearances for Juventus after being left out of the club's Champions League squad this season.

The 25-year-old midfielder was a 71st-minute substitute against Inter last week, taking his tally to just 78 league minutes in 2019-20 under head coach Maurizio Sarri.

Can did manage to complete the full match in Germany's 2-2 friendly draw with Argentina on Wednesday (October 9) and he told reporters: "I'm not happy (at Juventus) right now. I don't play much at the moment.

"Last season I played a lot. Especially in important games for Juventus. And I also played well there.

"I haven't had a chance this season. But now I think, when I come back to the club, I will get chances again.

"I am definitely grateful to Joachim Low. Because I didn't play much in the club and he invited me anyway.

"Nevertheless, he gave me the chance. That's why I was simply happy that I played again."

Can and Germany are back in action on Sunday, when they travel to Estonia for their Euro 2020 qualifier.

More EMRE CAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India won the toss and elected to bat.
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, October 10, 2019, 7:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 10, 2019

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue