Enzo Fernandez Withdraws From Argentina Squad Due To Knee Injury Ahead Of Upcoming Matches

Enzo Fernandez has withdrawn from the Argentina squad due to a knee injury sustained during a friendly match. The Chelsea midfielder hopes to recover in time for future fixtures.

By
Enzo Fernandez, a key player for Chelsea, has been forced to leave the Argentina squad due to a knee injury. He participated in 78 minutes of Argentina's recent 1-0 victory over Venezuela in a friendly match. However, this injury means he will not be available for their next game against Puerto Rico.

The midfielder has been a consistent presence for Chelsea this season, starting every match, including their EFL Cup clash with League One's Lincoln City. Despite his contributions in the Premier League, where he has scored three goals and provided one assist in seven appearances, Fernandez is yet to make an impact in the Champions League.

Enzo Fernandez Withdraws from Argentina Squad

Enzo Maresca's team is set to face Nottingham Forest following the international break. They will then host Ajax and Sunderland at home. Fernandez is hopeful of recovering in time to participate in these upcoming fixtures.

The Argentine Football Association confirmed on Twitter that Fernandez is sidelined due to synovitis in his right knee. This condition has led to his exclusion from the national team's tour. The midfielder's absence is a significant blow as he has been instrumental for both club and country.

Fernandez's injury comes at a crucial time as Chelsea looks to maintain momentum in domestic competitions. His recovery will be closely monitored by both club and national team medical staff to ensure he returns to full fitness promptly.

Story first published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 1:04 [IST]
