Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs Denmark: Three key battles that could decide outcome of game

Bengaluru, July 2: Czech Republic will take on Denmark in the quarter-finals of the UEFA European Championship on Saturday (July 3) at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan. Both teams have punched above their weights in the Euro 2020 so far and the encounter between them is expected to be a cracker.
The Czech Republic, having qualified from Group D as one of the best-placed third teams, knocked the mighty Netherlands out of the competition in the Round of 16 and have caught the eye thanks to their resolute defence and counter-attack game.
Denmark, on the other hand, have overcome the near-tragedy in the form of Christian Eriksen suffering a cardiac arrest in their first game of the tournament against Finland and will be full of confidence having scored four goals in each of their last two games.
Here, we will take a look at player battles that could decide the outcome of the game.
Patrik Schick vs Simone Kjaer
Patrik Schick has always been a very highly-rated forward but it has not always worked out for him at club level. But, the 25-year-old looks like a different player for his country and has been one of the key reasons why the Czech Republic have made it this far.
The Bayer Leverkusen forward has four goals to his name and will be keen to add to his tally against Denmark and help his side make it to the semis but he will be up against an experienced Danish defender and skipper Simone Kjaer.
Kjaer has been brilliant for the Danes in the Euros so far and has become a heroic figure for football fans across the globe for how well he reacted to save his compatriot Eriksen's life. The AC Milan star defender needs to have a solid game in order to keep Schick silent.
Tomas Soucek vs Thomas Delaney
Tomas Soucek has been excellent for the Czech Republic in the Euros so far having caught the eye with his industry, work rate and leadership. The 26-year-old has been the unsung hero behind Jaroslav Šilhavý's side making it this far in the tournament and a strong showing from the West Ham midfielder can inspire his country to make history by reaching the semi-finals of the Euros for the third time in their history since the break up of Czechoslovakia.
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Thomas Delaney needs to have a very good game against Soucek if Denmark have to emerge victorious.
Vladimir Coufal vs Mikkel Damsgaard
Soucek's teammate at West Ham United, Vladimir Coufal has been ever-present for the Czech Republic thus far with the 28-year-old having played every minute in the Euros. Coufal has been one of the standout right-backs in Euros and has excelled at both ends of the pitch. He will be up against 20-year-old Danish sensation Mikkel Damsgaard, a player who has been the breakout star of Euro 2020.
Both Russia and Wales struggled to cope with Damsgaard's movement and creativity from the left flank and we have to wait and see how Coufal fares against the Sampdoria winger.