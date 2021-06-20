Euro 2020 data dive: Ronaldo equals record in heavy Portugal defeat, France held by spirited Hungary

London, June 20: A host of European football's heavyweights were in action on another day of high drama at Euro 2020 on Saturday (June 19).
The stand-out result was Germany's thumping 4-2 win over holders Portugal at the Allianz Arena in Munich, which featured yet another landmark strike from Cristiano Ronaldo.
In the same group, tournament favourites France were held to a surprise draw by Hungary, while, in Group E, Spain's stuttering start continued with a 1-1 draw against Poland.
Using Opta data, Stats Perform takes a look at some of the best facts from across the day's action.
👊 Respect.— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 19, 2021
Ronaldo 🫂 Kroos#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/DS64fwtMgk
Portugal 2-4 Germany: Holders give Die Mannschaft a helping hand
Portugal made some unwanted history as they slipped to a resounding defeat against Germany at the Allianz Arena.
It had started so well for Fernando Santos' men, Ronaldo putting the holders ahead early on with a strike that took him level with Miroslav Klose as the European player to have scored the most combined goals (19) across the World Cup and European Championship.
However, Portugal became the first European nation ever to concede two own goals – through Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro – in a single match at a major tournament to give Germany a half-time lead.
Euro 2020: Portugal vs Germany Stats Highlights: Germany clinch thrilling 4-2 win over Portugal
Kai Havertz added a third to become Germany's youngest goalscorer in a European Championship game, aged 22 years and eight days, before Robin Gosens got in on the act.
That meant Portugal, who pulled one back through Diogo Jota, became the first reigning champions in European Championship history to concede four goals in a single match in the competition.
2 - In what is their 67th major tournament match (World Cup or Euros), Portugal have conceded four goals for only a second time - both against Germany (also at the 2014 World Cup). Stunned. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/VOELtH2qnq— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 19, 2021
Hungary 1-1 France: Fiola finds a way through stubborn defence
Few gave Hungary a chance of getting anything from their clash with the world champions, but Marco Rossi's side claimed a memorable point.
Attila Fiola opened the scoring shortly before half-time, ending a run of 527 minutes of play for France without shipping a goal.
Fiola has now scored two goals in his last four appearances for Hungary after failing to find the back of the net in his first 33 games for his country.
Euro 2020: Hungary vs France Stats Highlights: Hungary hold France to 1-1 draw
Aged 31 years and 122 days, right-back Fiola is the oldest player to score against France in a European Championship match since Rui Jordao scored a brace against them for Portugal in 1984 (31y 319d).
However, France stretched their unbeaten run at major tournaments to nine matches when Antoine Griezmann levelled midway through the second half.
The Barcelona forward has now scored 11 goals at major international tournaments, with only Michel Platini (14), Just Fontaine (13) and Thierry Henry (12) having scored more.
France could have sealed victory had Kylian Mbappe shown more accuracy in front of goal. The Paris Saint-Germain forward attempted six shots – the most he has ever had in a single match for his country.
🇭🇺 Hungary remain unbeaten against France at EURO finals (W3 D2) 💪#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/Gav1pPTzdc— UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 19, 2021
Spain 1-1 Poland: La Roja's sluggish start continues
This draw meant Spain have failed to win either of their first two games in a European Championship tournament for the first time since 1996.
It had started so well for them, however, with Alvaro Morata firing home from close range in the 25th minute. The on-loan Juventus striker has scored four of Spain's last five goals at European Championship finals – only Fernando Torres (five) has ever scored more goals in the competition for the nation.
Poland pulled level shortly after half-time, though, Robert Lewandowski becoming only the third player to score in three major tournaments for Poland, after Grzegorz Lato and Andrzej Szarmach.
Euro 2020, Spain 1-1 Poland: Lewandowski to the rescue as La Roja rue Moreno's missed penalty
Spain did have the opportunity to claim all three points, but Gerard Moreno struck the post from the penalty spot, meaning they have failed to score five of their last eight penalties (excluding shootouts) at the tournament.
There was also a landmark moment for Poland's Kacper Kozlowski (17 years and 246 days), who became the youngest ever player to make an appearance at the European Championship, overtaking Jude Bellingham's record (17y 349d) set for England six days ago.
3 - Robert Lewandowski is the first Poland player to score in three different editions of the European Championships (2020, 2016, 2012). Header.#EURO2020 #ESPPOL pic.twitter.com/InGfTIeTWM— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 19, 2021