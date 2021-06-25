Euro 2020: Italy vs Austria Stats Preview; Advantage Azzurri

Bengaluru, June 25: With the group stages done and dusted, its knockout time at Euro 2020 with Italy taking on Austria in a round-of-16 tie at Wembley Stadium in London.
The match kicks off on Sunday (June 27) 12.30 am IST and will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 SD/HD channels with live streaming available on SonyLIV and Jio.
With Stats Perform/OPTA inputs, myKhel.com takes you to the past rivalry between the two teams and also throws light into what is at stake at Wembley.
• The Azzurris are unbeaten in their last 13 meetings with Austria in all competitions (W10 D3) since a 1-2 friendly loss in December 1960.
• This is the first match between the sides since a 2-2 friendly draw in August 2008.
• Italy have won all four of their meetings with Austria at major international tournaments, with all four such games coming in the World Cup.
• Seven of Italy's 14 knockout stage games in EURO have been drawn (W4 L3). Of these seven draws, they have won two and lost three via a penalty shootout, won once via a coin toss and the other went to a replay which they won.
• Italy are currently unbeaten in 30 games (W25 D5), the joint-longest run in their history, equalling a run under Vittorio Pozzo between 1935 and 1939.
• This is Austria's first-ever appearance in the knockout stages of EURO.
• Italy have won two of their 13 matches that were held in London (D5 L6), and are winless in five matches there (D3 L2) since beating England 1-0 in 1997 in a World Cup qualifier.
• Austria have lost four of their six games in London in all competitions (W1 D1), with this their first visit to English capital since a 0-7 friendly defeat in September 1973.
• Italy have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 11 matches in all competitions, going 1055 minutes (17 hours and 35 minutes) without conceding since a Donny van de Beek goal for the Netherlands last October.
• One more clean sheet will see them equal their record for consecutive games without conceding (12), set between 1972 and 1974.
• Italy had 60 shots across their three games in the group stages, with their average of 20 shots-per-game their highest on record in a single edition of EURO since 1980.
• David Alaba created nine chances in the group stages, at least four more than any other Austria player.