Euro 2020: Italy vs Spain Stats Preview; Azzurri favourites against La Roja

Bengaluru, July 6: The Euro 2020 is reaching its business end as Italy takes on Spain in a high-voltage semifinal tie at the Wembley Stadium in London.
The match kicks off on Wednesday (July 7) 12.30 am IST and the Indian audience can catch all the action live on Sony TEN 2 SD/HD channels with live streaming available on SonyLIV and Jio.
Italy have beaten Spain only twice in their last 14 meetings in all competitions (D7 L5), a 2-1 friendly win in 2011 and most recently, a 2-0 victory at EURO 2016 in the round of 16, with goals from Giorgio Chiellini and Graziano Pelle.
With OPTA/Stats Perform inputs, myKhel.com gives you a statistical preview of the match.
• Italy and Spain have met nine times previously in major tournaments, with Italy winning four of these to Spain's one (D4).
• This meeting will make Italy vs Spain the most played fixture among European nations in major tournament history.
• This will be the seventh European Championship meeting between Italy and Spain.
• Indeed, for the fourth consecutive tournament the two nations are meeting in the knockout stages of the competition, with Spain progressing in 2008 and winning the 2012 final, before Italy eliminated them in 2016.
• Italy have reached their 12th semifinal at a major tournament, with only Germany (20) appearing at the final four stage more often amongst all European sides.
• Italy have won all five of their matches at EURO 2020, the only side of the remaining final four with a 100 per cent record to date.
• Only at the World Cup (Italia '90) have they won more games at a single major tournament (6), whilst the only European side to win each of their first six games at a major tournament was Netherlands at the 2010 World Cup.
• Spain have reached the semifinals of the European Championships for the third time in the last four editions of the competition (failing to do so in 2016).
• No side have benefited from more own goals in European Championship history than Spain (3). Indeed, all three own goals scored in Spain's favour have been netted at EURO 2020.
• Lorenzo Insigne has been involved in 13 goals in his last 15 appearances for Italy in all competitions (6 goals, 7 assists), netting the decisive goal in Italy's 2-1 win over Belgium in the quarterfinal.
• Spain pair Dani Olmo (16) and Gerard Moreno (15) have had more shots without scoring than any other players so far at EURO 2020.