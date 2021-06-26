Euro 2020: Netherlands v Czech Republic: Dream11 prediction, head-to-head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 26: Netherlands are set to face the Czech Republic in the third round of 16 fixture of the Euro 2020.
De Boer's side topped Group C with a 100% record while Czech qualified as one of the best third-placed in Group D. The Dutch will look to translate their fine form into a first knockout stage win since 2004 while the Czech could at least look to emulate the side of 2012 who reached the quarter-finals.
Date: 27th June 2021
Time: 9:30 pm (IST)
Venue: Puskas Arena, Budapest
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD and Sony Six
Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV
Key Players to Watch Out:
Netherlands: Memphis Depay has been the focal point in attack for the Netherlands in recent years, however, midfielder Geroginio Wijnaldum also looks to be in great touch in this Euro playing as an attacking midfielder. He has been pulling all the strings for the attackers and has been a huge goal threat for the opponents. His performance will be a key factor in this game.
Czech Republic: For the Czechs, it has been a one-man show so far with star attacker Patrik Schick making everything possible for the team. He has three goals to his name and has almost carried the team single-handedly to the knock-out. He now would have to carry the same responsibility of getting the goals for his nation in this tie.
Head to Head:
Netherlands wins: 16
Draws: 8
Czech Republic wins: 11
Last meeting: Netherlands 3-2 Czech Republic
Dream11 Prediction:
The Dutch are looking in good form as they leave a perfect group-stage record behind. They will be the favourites but the Czech Republic have been a very organized team and dangerous on the break. So there's a chance of them putting up a good fight.
Netherlands Predicted Line-up (3-4-1-2): Maarten Stekelenburg; Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Patrick van Aanholt; Georginio Wijnaldum; Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay
Czech Republic predicted Line-up (4-2-3-1): Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celutska, Tomas Kalas, Pavel Kadeřábek; Tomas Soucek, Tomas Holes; Lucas Masopust, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jantko; Patrik Schick
My Dream11 Team:
Goalkeeper - Maarten Stekelenburg
Defenders - Matthijs de Ligt, Denzel Dumfries, Vladimir Coufal
Midfielders - Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum (Vice-Captain), Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jantko
Strikers - Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay (Captain), Patrik Schick