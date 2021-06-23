Euro 2020: Portugal vs France Stats Preview: Ronaldo hopes to break the duck against Les Bleus

Bengaluru, June 23: Champions Portugal take on France in a high-voltage Group F encounter of the Euro 2020 at the Puskas Arena, Budapest (Hungary).
The match kicks off at 12.30 IST on Thursday (June 24) and the Indian audience can catch all the action live on Sony Sports Network with live streaming available on SonyLIV and Jio.
A record-breaking defeat to Germany on matchday two leaves Portugal with work to do against France in a repeat of the previous European Championship final.
Top spot in Group F could still be theirs if they beat France ans with OPTA inputs, myKhel.com looks at the past history between the teams.
● Portugal have won only one of their last 13 matches against France (D1 L11), that was the UEFA European Championship final in 2016, played at the Stade de France.
● This is the fifth match between Portugal and France at a major tournament, but it's the first time they've met in the group stages; all four previous encounters took place in the semis (Euro 1984, Euro 2000, World Cup 2006) or final (Euro 2016). France won the first three whilst Portugal came out victors in the Euro 2016 showpiece match.
● The last four matches between Portugal and France have only produced three goals (2 for France, 1 for Portugal).
● Following their 1-1 draw with Hungary on MD2, France have avoided defeat in more matches when trailing at half-time than any other team in European Championships history.
● France are unbeaten in each of their last 11 group stage games at major international tournaments (World Cup and Euros), winning seven and drawing four.
● Last time out versus Germany (2-4), Portugal became the first reigning champions in European Championship history to concede four goals in a single match in the competition.
● Portugal have lost two of their last three matches at major tournaments (World Cup and Euros), one more than they had lost in the previous 17 such games combined (W8 D8 L1).
● Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has never scored against France. In fact, they are the opponent against which he has played the most often without ever finding the back of the net in international football (6 games, 439 minutes).
● Ronaldo has scored 19 goals at the World Cup and European Championships combined; no European player has ever scored more across the two competitions (level with Miroslav Klose).
● Antoine Griezmann has scored 11 goals at major international tournaments (World Cup and Euros); only Michel Platini (14), Just Fontaine (13) and Thierry Henry (12) have more for France.
● France head coach Didier Deschamps only scored four goals in 103 caps as a player for the national team, but his last goal came against Portugal in a friendly in January 1997.