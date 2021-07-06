Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Euro 2020 Prediction: Italy are now the firm favourites

By
Italy
Italy are now the favourites to lift the trophy following a terrific show against Belgium,

Bengaluru, July 6: The Euro 2020 is nearing its climax. Only four teams remain. Everything is there to play four as the trophy is there up for the grabs.

As per OPTA/Stats Perform prediction model, Italy are now the favourites to lift the trophy following a suitably terrific showing against big-hitters Belgium, with Roberto Mancini's men now adjudged a 38.9 per cent chance of being named champions.

Cash vs. Covid: UEFA pressuring host countries to flout restrictions? | Oneindia News

England's controlled demolition of Ukraine in Rome has led them to a semifinal matchup with the ever impressive Denmark, a fixture which actually leads to England having the highest chances of reaching the final of any of the four sides (67.8 per cent), just ahead of Italy (65.6 per cent).

Here myKhel.com gives you more insight into chances of the four teams as per the Stats Perform's Euros Prediction model which estimates the probability of each match outcome (win, draw or loss) by using betting market odds and Stats Perform's team rankings.

The odds and rankings are based on historical and recent team performances.

Denmark (8.8 per cent)

Denmark (8.8 per cent)

The fact Denmark even got out of their group was an achievement in itself as they became the first team to ever reach the knockout phase having lost their opening two matches.

The Danes are into the last four for the first time since winning the competition in 1992 and have really hit their stride since their two early defeats, with only Spain (12) outscoring Kasper Hjulmands' men until this point (11) - that haul is the most they have ever managed at a major tournament.

Spain (23.1 per cent)

Spain (23.1 per cent)

Luis Enrique's Spain have been a fascinating watch at Euro 2020, partly because they somehow manage to flitter between exceptional and unrefined.

Their erratic nature has become one of the sideshows of the tournament. However, they have got this far and have still crafted plenty of goal-scoring opportunities, with their record of 25 big chances a tournament-high.

England (29.1 per cent)

England (29.1 per cent)

It would be fair to say England's performances in the group stage, although not alarming, certainly did not inspire a huge amount of confidence as they scored just two goals.

But in the two games since, they have netted six times and attracted significant acclaim.

Italy (38.9 per cent)

Italy (38.9 per cent)

It seems like a long time ago now that Italy came into Euro 2020 as - some claimed at the time - unknown quantities. The common conception was that their 27-match unbeaten run coming into the tournament was misleading because most of the games were said to have been against sub-optimal opposition.

Well, they are now at 32 games unbeaten having won or drawn all of their five matches to this point at Euro 2020, setting a new national record in the process.

Comments

MORE EURO 2020 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Copa America | Brazil enter final
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

European Championship Prediction
VS
Story first published: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 14:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 6, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments