Euro 2020 Prediction: Italy are now the firm favourites

Denmark (8.8 per cent)
The fact Denmark even got out of their group was an achievement in itself as they became the first team to ever reach the knockout phase having lost their opening two matches.
The Danes are into the last four for the first time since winning the competition in 1992 and have really hit their stride since their two early defeats, with only Spain (12) outscoring Kasper Hjulmands' men until this point (11) - that haul is the most they have ever managed at a major tournament.
Spain (23.1 per cent)
Luis Enrique's Spain have been a fascinating watch at Euro 2020, partly because they somehow manage to flitter between exceptional and unrefined.
Their erratic nature has become one of the sideshows of the tournament. However, they have got this far and have still crafted plenty of goal-scoring opportunities, with their record of 25 big chances a tournament-high.
England (29.1 per cent)
It would be fair to say England's performances in the group stage, although not alarming, certainly did not inspire a huge amount of confidence as they scored just two goals.
But in the two games since, they have netted six times and attracted significant acclaim.
Italy (38.9 per cent)
It seems like a long time ago now that Italy came into Euro 2020 as - some claimed at the time - unknown quantities. The common conception was that their 27-match unbeaten run coming into the tournament was misleading because most of the games were said to have been against sub-optimal opposition.
Well, they are now at 32 games unbeaten having won or drawn all of their five matches to this point at Euro 2020, setting a new national record in the process.