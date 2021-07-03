Euro 2020 Quarterfinal 2: Italy vs Belgium Statistical Highlights: Azzurri burn bright to enter semis

Munich, July 3: A vastly superior Italy ended favourites Belgium's run in the Euro 2020, registering a 2-1 win in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals on Saturday (July 3). Roberto Mancini's side is now a real contender to win the European Championship.
Watertight defending and ability to use scoring opportunities were the hallmark of Italy's effort against Belgium.
MyKhel in association with OPTA / Stats Perform crunch some numbers from the Italy vs Belgium match.
1. Italy stretched their record unbeaten run to 32 matches and 13 consecutive victories to see off Belgium and reach the semi-finals of a major tournament for the 12th time, a tally only bettered among European sides by Germany (20).
2. Perhaps more impressively, Italy have now won each of their past 15 games at the Euros (including qualifying), which is a competition record. Had Belgium claimed victory, they would have reached that tally themselves.
3. Roberto Martinez's side might be the top-ranked in the world, but they have now faced the Azzurri five times at the Euros and World Cup without winning, more than they have against any other side. They may have feared this result was coming.
4. Nicolo Barella opened the scoring with his sixth goal in 27 international games - only one fewer than he has managed in his past 116 club matches - before Lorenzo Insigne swept home a quite stunning second. Romelu Lukaku got a goal back after the impressive Jeremy Doku had become the first teenager to win a Euros spot-kick since Wayne Rooney in 2004.
5. Lukaku had a couple of chances for another in the second half, but he could not quite muster what would have been a 23rd goal in his most recent 19 competitive internationals, as Roberto Mancini celebrated becoming just the second coach in Euros history to win each of his first five games in the finals after Michel Hidalgo in 1984.
6. Italy's resolute defending in the second half was built on the partnership of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, whose guile helped the Azzurri over the line. This was something of a showcase for experienced stoppers: the five starting centre-backs - Chiellini (36), Bonucci (34), Thomas Vermaelen (35), Jan Vertonghen (34) and Toby Alderweireld (32) - averaged an age of 34 years and 234 days.