Euro 2020: Three key battles that could decide outcome of England vs Denmark tie

Kolkata, July 6: England will take on Denmark in the second semifinal of the Euro 2020 on Wednesday (July 7) at the Wembley Stadium in London.
A cracker of a contest is on the cards between the two sides, but it is needless to say that England will be the firm favourites to win at their home turf and reach the final for the first time in their history.
However, Denmark have done extremely well to come back from their early setbacks in the tournament and come all the way to the semis and will be no pushovers as they aim to add to their Euro Cup glory of 19992.
Here, we look at three key battles those could decide the outcome of the game.
Harry Kane vs Simon Kjaer
Kane started the tournament slowly and it took him four games to open his account in the Euros. However, the 27-year-old seems to have found his scoring touch exactly when the Three Lions needed him to deliver and it is pretty evident that he will be the biggest threat to the Danish defence. Kjaer, the leader of Denmark defence, has to ensure that he can inspire his backline to come up with a perfect display in order to keep Kane at bay The battle between the two captains can have a big impact on deciding the outcome of the encounter.
Declan Rice vs Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
The duo of Rice and Kalvin Phillips has started every game for England despite Gareth Southgate having the experience of Jordan Henderson in his bench. And, to be fair, the duo have been crucial behind England not allowing a single goal so far. Rice has been deployed in the more deeper role with Phillips occasionally bursting forward to help out his attackers. Against Denmark, the England midfield will be facing a strong test with Hojbjerg supported by Thomas Delaney, Hojbjerg, in particular, knows the England players really well being a Premier League professional for a long time now and can make things really difficult for Rice.
Harry Maguire vs Kasper Dolberg
Both Dolberg and Maguire missed the first two games for their respective countries but for different reasons. While Dolberg was not the first choice number nine of Kasper Hjulmand, Maguire missed the first two games due to fitness issues. However, it is pretty clear that they both are crucial players for their respective teams now with Dolberg having scored three goals in the last two games and Maguire being the undisputed leader of the England defence.