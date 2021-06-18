Euro 2020: Three key battles that could decide the outcome of Portugal vs Germany

Kolkata, June 18: Defending champions Portugal lock horns with three-time winners Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday (June 19) on match-day two of Group F at Euro 2020.
Portugal are currently topping the group having started their Euro campaign with a 3-0 win against Hungary while Germany lost 0-1 to France.
Here, we look at three key battles those could decide the outcome of the game.
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Mats Hummels
Two of the most experienced players from Portugal and Germany will be up against each other. Ronaldo scored a fantastic brace in their opening game of the tournament. Hummels, the leader of the German defence, will have the responsibility to deal with Ronaldo as the 32-year-old will also look to make amends for his own goal against France.
Danilo Pereira vs Thomas Müller
Muller is the player Germany will be looking forward to as he can make things happen for Die Mannschaft. Pereira, on the other hand, has to be at his very best in order to keep Muller silent.
Pepe vs Serge Gnabry
Even at 38, Pepe still remains a key part of the Portuguese set-up as he is likely to pair up with Manchester City star Ruben Dias at the heart of the defence. Gnabry, on the contrary, is likely to play in the false nine role and his pace, directness and technical abilities can cause plenty of problems to the Portuguese defence.