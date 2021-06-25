Euro 2020: Wales vs Denmark Dream11 prediction, head-to-head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 25: Wales and Denmark will face off against each other on Saturday (June 25) at the Johan Cryuff Arena in the first Round-of-16 tie of Euro 2020.
Both teams finished second in their respective groups and one can expect a cracker of a contest.
Wales had a memorable Euro 2016 where they made it to the semifinals and if they have to replicate that, their next hurdle is a vibrant Denmark side who have done really well to come back from their early tournament setback.
They made it to the knockout stage with a resounding 4-1 win against Russia. Wales won and lost a match apeice and drew the other and have fared pretty well as a unit under Rob Page.
Denmark, on the other hand, started their campaign with a 0-1 against Finland in a game where football became secondary following Christian Eriksen suffering a cardiac arrest.
The Danes then lost 1-2 to mighty Belgium, but qualified thanks to their emphatic win against Russia.
Match Details
Date: June 26
Time: 9.30 pm (IST)
Venue: Johan Cryuff Arena, Netherlands
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD/HD
Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV
Key Players to Watch
Wales: Aaron Ramsey has been Wales' best player in the Euros so far as the Juventus midfielder looks like a completely different player every time he puts on the national jersey.
Denmark: Denmark has done a more than commendable job in the absence of Eriksen. 20-year-old Mikkel Damsgaard of Sampdoria has been impressive for the Danes in the two games he has played and could pose the biggest threat to the Welsh defence.
Head-to-Head Record
Wales win: 4
Draw: 0
Denmark win: 6
Last meeting: Wales 1-2 Denmark
Dream11 Prediction
Wales are currently placed 17th in FIFA rankings whereas Denmark are 10th and it is pretty evident that the Danes are blessed with more talent spread across their squad. However, Wales have proved to be a pretty difficult team to break down whereas Denmark have not been at their best defensively. It is a difficult game to call but we would tip Denmark to grab a close win.
Wales Predicted Line-up (4-5-1): Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies; Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Daniel James; Kieffer Moore
Denmark Predicted Line-up (3-4-2-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Jannik Vestergaard; Daniel Wass, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Martin Braithwaite, Mikkel Damsgaard; Yussuf Poulsen
My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper - Danny Ward
Defenders - Connor Roberts, Joakim Maehle, Daniel Wass, Ben Davies
Midfielders - Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Mikkel Damsgaard, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Strikers - Yussuf Poulsen(Captain), Kieffer Moore