Europa League: Roma vs Manchester United Fantasy Tips, Analysis and Probable 11s - May 07, 2021

By
Roma vs Manchester United Fantasy Tips
Roma vs Manchester United Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, May 6: The second leg of the semi-final clash of the Europa League will witness Roma take on Manchester United. Roma were simply blown away by the Red Devils in the first leg and will have to pray for a miracle if they are to qualify for the final.

A deficit of 4 goals has certainly put them on the backfoot and it is Manchester United's game to lose from here. The match is slated to begin at 12:30 AM (IST). The winner of this match will face either Arsenal or Villarreal in the final on May 26.

Analysis for Roma vs Manchester United

Roma are going through some turbulent times and they have got hold of the services of a new manager in the form of Jose Mourinho. Mourinho was recently sacked by Tottenham Hotspur and will now be taking charge at Roma.

The first leg of this semi-final was won comprehensively by United. The goals were scored by Lorenzo Pellegrini and Edin Dzeko. Roma need to seriously punch above their weight as their recent form in the Serie A is also not good.

Roma vs Manchester United: Head To Head, Kick-off Time in India, Telecast Details, Key Players

Manchester United will be brimming with confidence after a humongous 6-2 victory over Roma in the first leg of this match. Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani had scored 2 goals each and led United to that emphatic victory. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be a happy man as United are in a good position in the Premier League too.

Probable Playing 11

Roma: Antonio Mirante; Ibañez, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini; Bruno Peres, Bryan Cristante, Gonzalo Villar, Rick Karsdorp; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Edin Dzeko

Manchester United: David de Gea; Brandon Williams, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Fred, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood

Fantasy Prediction and Best 14 for Roma vs Manchester United

Goalkeepers: de Gea, Mirante

Defenders: Smalling, Williams, Maguire, Mancini

Midfielders: Fernandes, Pogba, Pellegrini, Fred, van de beek

Strikers: Mkhitaryan, Greenwood, Dzeko

Match Details for Roma vs Manchester United

Date: 7th May 2021

Time: 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Live Channel: Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 3

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Story first published: Thursday, May 6, 2021, 18:14 [IST]
