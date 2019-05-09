Football

Europa League semifinal preview:, where to watch, live streaming: Arsenal, Chelsea have their task cut out

By
Arsenal
Arsenal are eyeing a return to Champions League by winning Europe's second-biggest prize. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, May 9: A return to Europe's elite competition -- UEFA Champions League -- will be the biggest incentive as Arsenal take on Valencia in the second leg semifinal of the Europa League at the Mestalla Stadium on Thursday (May 9).

Having blown away their chances of finishing in the Premier League's top four after the recent 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion, winning Europe's second-biggest prize is their only realistic route back into the Champions League.

And Arsenal have the advantage after having won the first leg at home 3-1, thanks to a brace from Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal's defence has been much criticised, but after a shaky start to last week's first leg, it proved sufficiently solid to keep Marcelino Toral's side at arm's length in the second half and they will be hoping to continue from where they had left off at the Emirates Stadium. While the Gunners' lead makes them slight favourites, Mestalla is a daunting place though and a Valencia fightback just cannot be ruled out.

Chelsea challenge

If the Gunners prevail at Mestalla, an all-English final is very much on the cards with Chelsea contesting the other last-four encounter at Stamford Bridge having drawn 1-1 away to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Unbeaten in UEFA Europa League right throughout this season, Chelsea are favourites to advance to the final and the fact that Eden Hazard will likely start gives them extra strength. Yet Frankfurt have made a habit of overturning the odds in this competition and going by the results of UEFA Champions League quarterfinals where Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur defied the odds, one must be ready for surprises.

A key sub-plot in the match will be the Olivier Giroud vs Martin Hinteregger battle. Giroud, who is Europa League's current top scorer with 10 goals, should have Hazard alongside him, but if Hinteregger can keep his influence to a minimum Frankfurt will fancy their chances.

The winners of the two ties will clash against each other in the one-off final at Azerbaijan's Baku Stadium on May 29.

Kick off

May 10, 12.30 am IST

Europa League semifinal 2nd legs

Valencia vs Arsenal at Mestalla Stadium

(Arsenal leads 3-1 after 1st leg) (Live on SONY TEN 2)

Chelsea vs Eintracht Frankfurt at Stamford Bridge

(1-1 after 1st leg) (Live on SONY TEN 1)

Full Time: AJA 2 - 3 TOT
    Thursday, May 9, 2019, 14:59 [IST]
