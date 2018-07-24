European giants target Senegal prodigy Ismaila Sarr

Bengaluru, July 24: Senegal's World Cup star Ismaila Sarr is being chased by a host of Premier League clubs including the big boys.
The 20-year-old Rennes ace took the tournament in Russia by storm with a string of impressive performances.
The Senegalese prodigy has been eyed by top sides around Europe, including Barcelona and Juventus and now it is understood Rennes want around £50m for the ex-Metz star, who has been also watched by Arsenal and Liverpool.
Manchester United, Chelsea and title winners City have also sent scouts to keep an eye on The Lions ace and are also in the race for the speedster.
Thierno Seydi, Sarr’s agent, told the media as quoted by The Sun: “He is very fast with an excellent technique. He has the same qualities as Dembele of Barcelona. They are similar players.
“I have received many calls from English and German clubs and maybe even one from Italy.
“Many agents from the UK have called me proposing to work with them and Ismaïla to get him to the Premier League.
“One Italian agent asked to speak with Juventus. The price will be around 50-60m Euros.”
Sarr received excellent reviews for his World Cup displays, especially for his performance against Poland, with BBC pundit Gary Lineker describing him as a star of the future.
Seydi added: “We are talking about a great football player, who will play at the highest levels for the next ten years. I am open to discussions with all top European club. The important thing is that he goes in a team that makes him play.
“He cannot stay on the bench. Last year Barcelona wanted him. Let's see what happens now.”
With so many clubs in the race for the talented 20-year-old, it will be a huge decision for the youngster to make his decision about his future. He is just 20 and still needs regular playing time in order to fulfil his true potential and he must ensure that his next move gets him plenty of time on the pitch which might be an issue for him at a big club right now.