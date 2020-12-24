Everton 0-2 Manchester United: Cavani magic breaks Goodison hearts

London, December 24: Edinson Cavani fired Manchester United into the semi-finals of the EFL Cup as his superb late goal inspired a 2-0 win over Everton
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have been imperious on the road this season and headed to Goodison Park having won all eight of their domestic away games by scoring at least three times on each occasion.
They peppered the Everton goal during the first half but had nothing to show for their efforts before the game became a more physical and fractious affair after the interval.
One such occasion saw Cavani grab at Yerry Mina's throat but the former Paris Saint-Germain star remained on the field to arrow a wonderful left-footed strike into the bottom left corner from 25 yards, with Anthony Martial making sure as Everton left themselves exposed chasing an equaliser.
United had their hosts boxed in during the opening exchanges and only a desperate sliding block from Seamus Coleman denied Donny van de Beek after Paul Pogba's seventh-minute backheel.
An under-siege Robin Olsen made a double save to thwart Cavani from a narrow angle, although the Sweden international was rooted to the spot when Mason Greenwood glanced agonisingly wide from Alex Telles' delicious left-wing cross.
Pogba nodded into Olsen's hands after Mina turned another dangerous delivery by Bruno Fernandes behind.
Everton belatedly found some poise and Dean Henderson was at full stretch to keep out a trademark Gylfi Sigurdsson free-kick eight minutes before half-time.
Cavani thrashed into the side-netting amid suspicions of handball early the second period, before the veteran Uruguay striker tangled with Mina and a nasty collision with Fernandes and Eric Bailly forced a groggy Richarlison out of the contest.
A poor touch from Martial let an opportunity slip by and suggested extra-time beckoned before Cavani sensationally had other ideas.
Everton streamed forward but, after Olsen denied Marcus Rashford, Martial had time and space to seal the deal.