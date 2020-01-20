Everton eye shock £30m Emre Can raid: A good chance for the player to revive his career?

Bengaluru, Jan 20: Everton manager Ancelotti is keen to bring Emre Can to Goodison Park and reportedly are lining up a £30 million bid to sign the midfielder.
The 60-year-old manager wanted to sign him in the summer when he was in charge of Napoli but a transfer fee proved to be a stumbling block. But it has appeared that he is planning to have another go now with Merseyside club.
After putting pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Serie A champions last July Can has struggled to impress new Juventus manager Sarri this season. The former Liverpool midfielder was left out of the Champions League group stage squad by Juventus manager Saari and lies behind the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi.
Can is now likely to leave in January given his lack of playing time while Juventus could look to earn a prompt profit on the player they signed for free.
Why it is a good deal for both parties involved?
Everton recent show will have convinced Ancelotti that he needs to bring in reinforcements into the middle of the park sooner than later. Everton have lacked any sort of attacking bite trying to move the ball through midfield and even controlling the tempo of the game. The Toffees are expecting to get to within the top six but surely the midfield of Tom Davies, Fabian Delph and Morgan Schneiderlin has not assured the Italian.
His other options, Andre Gomes has returned to training after the leg-break injury but could still be a month or more away from getting to full match fitness. While another midfielder Gbamin is training with the squad now, but having returned from surgery he will also be at least a couple of weeks out from making an appearance. At such moment a midfield addition looks to be necessary and Can could provide him with that exact resolution.
At 25-years Can is currently in his prime age and surely he deserves much more football. The German international has not stumped up his authority to be a World-class talent so far but with age still by his side, he still has that time to develop his game. Playing under one of the best managers of World football could help him grow further while his beforehand experience of Premier League could come handy to settle in well.
Manchester United recently was linked with the midfielder. But Can made it clear that he would not join Manchester United due to his spell with the Reds which put a big question on his rumoured Everton move. It now remains to be seen whether he has a similar feeling about playing for Everton but one thing is for sure, he would be a valuable addition to the Everton side.