Everton keen on signing Barcelona flop

Malcom is out of favour in Camp Nou and is eyeing a move out.

Kolkata, January 4: Premier League club Everton are battling Chinese superpower Guangzhou Evergrande for Barcelona's £45m outcast Malcom, according to reports.

The Toffees were in contention to sign the Brazil forward, 21, last summer but lost out to the Camp Nou side.

However, Malcom has made just nine appearances in all for Barca and his agent has openly stated that he "does not like the situation" in Catalonia.

That has prompted Marco Silva to once again express Everton's interest in signing him, according to the Spanish media.

But Everton will face stiff competition from the Chinese Super League after Evergrande reportedly lodged a £45m bid as per reports.

Italy's former World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro is boss there and wants a replacement for Alan, who looks set to complete a January loan move to Galatasaray.

It is claimed that Cannavaro has personally approved the bid despite the new financial restrictions on CSL teams.

An £8m transfer cap is being placed on wages for the 2019 season.

Former Barcelona man Paulinho also currently plays for Evergrande who finished second in the league last term.

Everton, who lost 0-1 to Leicester on New Year's Day and have just one win in their past eight league games, are also interested in Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Capable of playing on either flank, the thought of him linking up alongside compatriots Richarlison and Bernard is an intriguing one as the likes of Theo Walcott continue to struggle this season.

However, the same report also claims Malcom has told Barcelona officials he plans to stay put and will only consider his future in the summer should his situation not change.

A loan move might be a possibility but the Brazilian has second thoughts about leaving a dream club like Barcelona.

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 11:56 [IST]
