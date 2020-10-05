Everton sign Ben Godfrey on five-year deal

Liverpool, October 5: Premier League leaders Everton have signed defender Ben Godfrey from Norwich City on a five-year deal.
The Toffees are reported to have paid Championship side Norwich an initial fee of £25million for Godfrey, potentially rising to £30m.
Godfrey captained England Under-21s on his full debut last year and played a huge part in Norwich's promotion to the top flight in the 2018-19 season.
The 22-year-old is Carlo Ancelotti's fifth signing during the transfer window, which closes on Monday, following the arrivals of Niels Nkounkou, Allan, James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucoure.
✍️ | It’s good news for the Blues… 🎶#WelcomeGodfrey pic.twitter.com/ZhcGTRyMXk— Everton (@Everton) October 5, 2020
Godfrey told the club's official website: "It is an honour to sign for Everton and to be part of a huge club. I am very thankful for the opportunity and I can't wait to get started.
"The aim for me at Everton is to win trophies and win games. I like to win. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I care and I am a passionate lad.
"The fans can guarantee they will get 110 per cent out of me when I am on the pitch.
"This is a club full of history that has an exciting team full of world-class players who will help me kick on to the next level. I am looking forward to working with them and, hopefully, having great times with Everton Football Club.
"Carlo Ancelotti, Marcel Brands and the board want success for the club and it is really exciting to be here.
"The manager's past speaks for itself. He has worked with some top-class centre-backs. I will be able to learn so much from him and he is going to help me get to that next level, which is where I want to be."
Everton are sitting pretty at the summit after winning all four of their top-flight matches this season.