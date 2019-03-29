Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Everton star Tosun frustrated with lack of playing time

By
Everton striker Cenk Tosun
Everton striker Cenk Tosun

Bengaluru, March 29: Everton striker Cenk Tosun has admitted that he was ready to leave the club on loan in January in search of more time on the field.

The Turkish international began the 2018-19 Premier League campaign as Marco Silva's first-choice centre-forward, but has since struggled to hold on to his starting spot in the Toffees team.

Brazil forward Richarlison, brought in from Watford last summer for a £35 million fee, has been deployed in the central role more than a few times, while youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also been given time to try and prove himself at the highest level in recent weeks.

Richarlison's goal return of 12 in 29 matches means he has outscored both Tosun and Calvert-Lewin combined, with the Turk managing only two goals in the top flight so far this term, while the English attacker has six in 29.

The 27-year-old did however, bag a double in Turkey's 4-0 win over Moldova during the international break and will hope to take that form into the Premier League as he seeks more playing time at a club which he said 'needs him'.

“I still have a lot to do in the Premier League,” Tosun told of his ongoing development in the wake of having a January loan move turned down by the Toffees.

“I still have a three-and-a-half-year contract with and I want to continue in Europe. My aim is to play more.

“I had offers from Spanish and English clubs (in January). I told the club I am ready to go out on loan and return stronger, but they told me they needed me here.”

The club has invested heavily in recent windows with a view to push for European football, but the Merseyside outfit currently sit 11th in the league table.

Only four points separate Silva's side from seventh-placed Wolves, although Everton have played one game more than Nune Espirito Santo's high-fliers.

The Toffees will look to kick on from their win over Chelsea when they visit West Ham on Sunday (March 31) as the Premier League returns following the international break.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kohli, Rohit want better umpiring in IPL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 12:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 29, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue