Everton star Tosun frustrated with lack of playing time

Everton striker Cenk Tosun has admitted that he was ready to leave the club on loan in January in search of more time on the field.
The Turkish international began the 2018-19 Premier League campaign as Marco Silva's first-choice centre-forward, but has since struggled to hold on to his starting spot in the Toffees team.
Brazil forward Richarlison, brought in from Watford last summer for a £35 million fee, has been deployed in the central role more than a few times, while youngster Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also been given time to try and prove himself at the highest level in recent weeks.
Richarlison's goal return of 12 in 29 matches means he has outscored both Tosun and Calvert-Lewin combined, with the Turk managing only two goals in the top flight so far this term, while the English attacker has six in 29.
The 27-year-old did however, bag a double in Turkey's 4-0 win over Moldova during the international break and will hope to take that form into the Premier League as he seeks more playing time at a club which he said 'needs him'.
“I still have a lot to do in the Premier League,” Tosun told of his ongoing development in the wake of having a January loan move turned down by the Toffees.
“I still have a three-and-a-half-year contract with and I want to continue in Europe. My aim is to play more.
“I had offers from Spanish and English clubs (in January). I told the club I am ready to go out on loan and return stronger, but they told me they needed me here.”
The club has invested heavily in recent windows with a view to push for European football, but the Merseyside outfit currently sit 11th in the league table.
Only four points separate Silva's side from seventh-placed Wolves, although Everton have played one game more than Nune Espirito Santo's high-fliers.
The Toffees will look to kick on from their win over Chelsea when they visit West Ham on Sunday (March 31) as the Premier League returns following the international break.