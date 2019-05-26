Football

Everton demand huge fee for Richarlison

By
Bengaluru, May 26: Merseyside club Everton are demanding at least £100m for their star forward Richarlison with Barcelona eyeing a shock move for the 22-year-old this summer.

The versatile forward, called up to the Brazil squad for the Copa America this week, had a stunning season at Goodison Park.

The former Watford star scored 17 times in all competitions and attracted interest from across Europe including from the Spanish giants.

But it is understood he does not want to leave the Premier League and is now settled into English life, putting Manchester United on red alert.

Inter Milan have also enquired about Richarlison’s availability, but were put off by his hefty price tag.

Meanwhile, PSG and Atletico Madrid sent scouts to watch him during the season, but have yet to make a move.

The Toffees are believed to be looking for double the £50m they paid Watford for him last summer.

Richarlison netted 13 Premier League goals in 35 appearances during the 2018-19 campaign.

He recently mocked Arsenal icon Paul Merson on Twitter after proving the Sky Sports pundit's pre-season prediction wrong.

Merson said: "I think that's (Richarlison signing) what's spoiled the window if I'm being perfectly honest.

"I think that happened so early, and at £40m that set the benchmark.

"Teams then have gone, 'Well if you're getting £40m for him I want £60m, £70m, £80m, £90m and £100m.

"I think that's the problem."

And Richarlison tagged the pundit as he replied "a big hug" in his native tongue.

Manchester United are expected to be busy during the summer, with the club reportedly making contact with Atletico Madrid ace Antoine Griezmann.

James Rodriguez is also another target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot is being eyed up on a free transfer.

They have also been linked heavily with a move for Ajax teenage skipper Matthias De Ligt even though Barcelona and Liverpool are mongering a move for the Dutch sensation.

 
Full Time: BOL 3 - 2 NAP
Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 14:27 [IST]
Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 14:27 [IST]

