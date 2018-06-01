Capello on Zidane's Real Madrid departure: He has made the best decision

Madrid, June 1: Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello believes Zinedine Zidane has made the best decision to leave the Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid. The senior manager has blamed the poor atmosphere in the club for Zidane’s surprising departure.
After winning nine trophies in his two-and-a-half-year term for The Whites, Zidane stepped down from the managerial role on May 31. Under his management, the Los Blancos won the last three UEFA Champions Leagues and 2016/17 La Liga along with the other trophies.
After his impressive managerial tenure for Real Madrid, Zidane has decided to leave the club citing the team needs for a change.
71-year-old Capello stated that it was the best decision for Zidane. According to Marca, the Italian told Sky Sports, "He has made the best decision in leaving because there wasn't a great atmosphere in Madrid. He knew that if he hadn't won the Champions League, he would have been fired and has known that for three months so, it is the right decision.
"For what he has won, he is among the greats, of course. Now he has to prove that at other destinations, although he has definitely been one of the best in Real Madrid history."
Speaking about Zidane’s replacement, Capello favoured the former Real Madrid midfielder Guti. The former Italian midfielder has also suggested the names of Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri and Mauricio Pochettino as the next Real Madrid manager.
Capello said on that, "I think that Guti could replace him, otherwise Conte or Sarri. Pochettino knows Spain well and has a certain way of playing."
Capello also criticised Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and believes that the situation at the club hasn’t changed yet ever since his departure. The Italian has served twice for the club as a manager and those were in 1996/97 and in 2006/07.
"There have always been a lot of controversies at Real Madrid and Florentino Perez always wants to be the coach himself. When he wins, he is happy and when he doesn't, someone else is to blame for it.
“I won when I was there and they sacked me anyway," Capello concluded.
