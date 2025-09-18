PKL 12 Thrillers: One in Two Matches Settled by a Margin of Five or Fewer

Bayer Leverkusen's director Simon Rolfes emphasises the emotional significance of new coach Kasper Hjulmand facing FC Copenhagen in the Champions League.

Bayer Leverkusen's director, Simon Rolfes, anticipates a significant moment for their new coach, Kasper Hjulmand, as they prepare to face FC Copenhagen. Hjulmand, who recently replaced Erik ten Hag, began his tenure with a 3-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. Now, he turns his attention to the Champions League match against Copenhagen, marking a return to his homeland.

Hjulmand previously led Denmark for four years, guiding them to the Euro 2020 semi-finals and overseeing their World Cup 2022 and Euro 2024 campaigns. Rolfes believes that starting the Champions League journey in Denmark is perfect for Hjulmand. "I think Kasper is extremely happy," Rolfes shared with reporters. "In our first conversation, I told him: 'The first away match in the Champions League is in Copenhagen, right on your doorstep—you are probably more prepared for it than anyone else.'"

Last season, Leverkusen secured five wins out of ten Champions League matches (D1 L4), achieving more victories only during the 2001-02 season when they reached the final with eight wins. This was under Xabi Alonso's leadership before Ten Hag's brief three-match stint ended abruptly. Despite a challenging summer that saw several key players depart alongside Alonso, Rolfes remains optimistic about Leverkusen's squad.

Rolfes expressed confidence in their current team setup. "On Friday we showed that we can succeed," he stated. He added that Hjulmand is pleased with the squad composition; otherwise, he wouldn't have accepted the role. The summer was intense due to numerous transfers and player changes.

Copenhagen has faced Leverkusen twice before in European competitions. They lost both matches during a qualifying tie in the 2014-15 season with an aggregate score of 7-2. This history adds an intriguing layer to their upcoming encounter.

Football thrives on emotions and unique stories, making this match special for Hjulmand and Leverkusen alike. "For him, this is a special moment; also for us because it is the Champions League," Rolfes remarked about facing Copenhagen so soon after joining Leverkusen.

Leverkusen's journey through recent challenges has been marked by significant changes within their squad. Despite these hurdles, they remain determined to compete effectively across various fronts this season.