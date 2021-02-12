Fantasy Premier League Tips Gameweek 24

Bengaluru, February 12: After some restless days filled with domestic cup ties normalcy resumes again with Premier League football in the weekend. The midweek fixtures saw many top teams fighting up for the FA Cup fixtures.
Therefore there is a chance of some rotation with players of Manchester United, Manchester City, Leicester City, Chelsea or Everton to name a few. Apart from that, other sides are likely to field their first team players only barring the injured ones.
But the most interesting thing about this gameweek is the double-headed fixtures of four teams- Manchester City, Everton, Burnley and Fulham. With a couple of injury issues and the doubleheaders, many managers now could use their second wild card. But many could also make some changes in the lineup to keep up with the current trend of inform players with respect to comparative easy fixtures.
If so, we have a few names you might want to consider ahead of the gameweek 24 which kicks-off with high voltage tie of Leicester hosting Liverpool on 13th February, at 6.00 PM IST.
Goalkeeper
Nick Pope BUR, £5.5
The second most point-getter among keepers, Pope has a double gameweek this week and will face struggling Palace(away) and Fulham(home) to be the most preferable keeper for this gameweek.
Defender
Ruben Dias (£6.1m)
The defender with the most cleansheet record this season, Dias will face two strong opponents this week with Spurs at home and away to Everton. But City's strong defense and Dias being the most rotation-proof of City’s outfield defenders means he could be a decent inclusion.
Midfielders
Ilkay Gundogan MCI, £5.9
The German has scored nine goals in last eleven games coming into this Double Gameweek at home. So he could be an excellent cut-price differential for matches against Spurs and Everton.
Raphinha LEE, £5.3
The right-winger has delivered points back to back four weeks now. The high scoring side face struggling Wolves and Southampton next so he could be a great differential for this gameweek as well.
Forward
Jamie Vardy LEI, £10.0m
The English forward's return to shape could help the side take advantage of Liverpool’s poor defensive form. Vardy has been pretty prolific against Liverpool in his career so he could be a fitting option to rely on this week.