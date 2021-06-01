FC Goa extend defender Saviour Gama's contract until 2024

Bengaluru, June 1: Indian Super League side FC Goa on Tuesday (June 1) announced the extension of Saviour Gama's contract by three years to keep the promising left-back at the club until 2024.
Gama's consistent performances on the left side of the backline helped FC Goa secure their fourth consecutive play-off appearance whilst propelling the club to a 15-game unbeaten run to end the last season.
The 24-year-old, who joined the club in 2017, has come up the ranks through the developmental team. And the defender was ecstatic to stay at home for three more years.
"Well, to be honest, this feels like home to me. I have felt at home not only because I am in Goa, but also because the club has helped me become the player I am today and has given me the respect that every player craves," Gama was quoted as saying in a media release.
"The new contract means that there will be even more responsibilities on my shoulders and that's something I am looking forward to fulfilling. I am living my dream," he added.
FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando said he was impressed by Gama's attitude, especially with his eagerness to learn.
"Gama is a player that has really impressed me. I feel he is one of the players who has gotten better throughout the season. His attitude towards learning is fantastic and his best days lie ahead of him," said Ferrando.
"He is very comfortable on the ball, which helps us to build from the back and he is a fighter, who fights for the team every second of the game. I am excited to see him progress even further in the next few years."
